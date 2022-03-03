Spent coal, land developers, and a fictional story about a man named Wilfred are all part of the origin of a very real place on the map.

Clink Citrus, right next to Clink Station.

That’s the original name of this place.

Back in the 1880s, the Southern Pacific Railroad, it’s said, dumped a lot of their waste products here from their coal fired steam engines.

And those spent pieces of coal are called “clinkers”.

Well, Clink Station was named for George T. Clink, an auditor for the railroad.

In 1912, the Venice Hill land company sold a lot of plots in the area, and they also established a general store.

They named the community “Venice Hill”, but that name wasn’t going to stick either.

Well now we have to go back in time a little bit to 1885 when a school was established.

Mrs. Ellen Boaz suggested that the school be named after her favorite novel by Sir Walter Scott, and the community agreed.

Well, some years later, 1926, Mrs. Boaz again suggested that the town be named after the school.

So what is the name of the town that is named after the school that is named after the book by Sir Walter Scott?

Ivanhoe, on the map of Tulare County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.