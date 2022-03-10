There’s no business like show business, right? Today I have the story of a place whose name went from being on the playbill to being on the map.

The Son of the Wild, or Der Sohn Der Wildnis, if you like the German translation.

It was a play.

It was written by Friedrich Halm in 1840.

And it follows the story of a young woman named Parthenia.

She goes into the forest, searching for her lost father, only to discover that he had been captured by barbarians.

The leader of this group of savages makes a deal with Parthenia…

He will let her father go, but she has to stay as his prisoner.

Skipping a few of the details, the two fall in love.

The savage has a change of heart, ends up saving the day, and actually, they live happily ever after.

Story sound familiar, doesn’t it?

The play was translated into English.

And when it came to America in 1885, it had made such a splash that the naming team from the railroad decided to name this town after the title character of the newly named INGOMAR THE BARBARIAN!

It was made into a movie in 1908, but the town took the name first.

And that’s how Ingomar came to be on the map of Merced County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.