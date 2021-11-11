On The Map: Hume Lake

You may think the logging business of old was a big money-maker. Well, that wasn’t true every time. Like in today’s case, where a failed logging company made a lasting mark in people’s lives as well as a place on the map.

Well, as logging was getting more popular in the Sierra Nevada, the loggers were having to get more and more creative on how to get their product out of the Sierra Nevada down to the Valley floor. It seemed like flume systems were the way to go.

The Kings River Lumber Company built a flume from Millwood to Sanger in 1890. But hard business times led them to reorganize and the new company was called the Sanger Lumber Company. Unfortunately, they didn’t fair much better. In 1905, the Sanger Lumber Company was bought out by two men a pair of gentlemen, Thomas Hume and Ira Bennett.

The Hume-Bennett Lumber Company extended the Millwood-Sanger flume to a small reservoir along Tenmile Creek. The dam was the world’s first “multiple-arch” design created by John S. Eastwood, who also designed the dam system that created Huntington Lake and the Big Creek powerhouses.

The nearby mill burned down in 1917 and by 1923 all logging had ceased. And now it’s home to a very popular Christian camp… there it is.

The lake itself was named after one of the owners of the Hume-Bennett Lumber Company. You guessed it… Hume Lake, on the map of Fresno County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.