On The Map: Herndon

It's funny the circumstances that lead one small town to grow and become prosperous - while another becomes nothing. The following is a story of how one town that never was earned its place... on the map.

The San Joaquin River.

It was the center of commerce for the Central Valley for a long time. Steam boats would come up the river, on their way to Millerton, trading as they went, and one of the stops was called Sycamore Point.

The Central Pacific Railroad built a bridge for their train line in this same area in 1872. The original plan was to develop a town around the steam boat landing and river crossing. it was a good spot. it was a good plan.

But a failed irrigation project made the railroad change their mind. We don’t know why the irrigation project failed, but we do know that the promoter of the irrigation project named the area after one of their own relatives.

That relative’s name? Herndon, on the map of Fresno County.

Well the town may have faded into history, but Herndon Avenue remains an important part of the City of Fresno.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. fox.

