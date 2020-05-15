On The Map: Hanford

Spoiler alert: the railroad is involved in this next story. You may have been prepared for that. What I wasn’t prepared for was how Covid -19 was going to change how I tell the story about this city’s prominent place – on the map.

Even today there are multiple railroad companies that service the Central San Joaquin valley.

And at the time we’re talking about, the Central Pacific Railroad was not yet bought out by the Southern Pacific Railroad.

But one thing that both companies shared in common is the way they named their rail stations. They often named them after their own employees.

In 1877, the treasurer of the Central Pacific railroad was named James Hanford.

And now, Hanford is on the map of Kings County.

Oh, by the way, if you’re even in Hanford, go down on 6th street and stop by the Star restaurant. They have been in this same location since 1901.

Oh, by the way, if you’re even in Hanford, you gotta stop by Superior dairy for a little ice cream, don’t ya?

Oh, by the way, Did you know that the National Weather Service office for the entire Central Valley is located in Hanford, California.

And they told me personally that if you would like a tour, you can just give them a call, they’d be happy to set you up.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.

As I’m sure you’ve figured out by now, this was filmed months ago.

But I did make some calls, and the Star Restaurant is open for carry out.

So is Superior Dairy.

As far as taking a tour of the National Weather Service Office…?

That isn’t going to happen right now.

You can watch this and other installments of our on the map series by going to our website yourcentralvalley.com/onthemap

