Unfortunately, this narrative starts with heartbreak. But you’ll learn that the tale of this city gives comfort just by being on the map.

Today we have a story of love and tragedy.

Henry Miller, his name shows up a lot in these stories.

He was a German immigrant.

He was also known as the “cattle king” of California.

Very wealthy, very prominent in the Central Valley.

He and his wife Elizabeth had four children.

The first died in childbirth.

Their second, a boy, Henry Jr. followed by two girls, Nellie and Sara.

Sara, being the baby, had old Henry wrapped around her little finger.

He nicknamed her “Gussie” because she always liked to get “gussied up”.

It was clear, even at an early age, that those two shared a special bond.

In a cruel twist of fate, Sara was killed in a horseback riding accident.

She was only eight years old.

Henry was completely overwhelmed with despair.

But he was able to channel his grief, and he laid out a town as a memorial to his beloved Gussie.

The town became an incorporated city in 1915.

And now Gustine is on the map of Merced County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.