On The Map: Goshen

The name of the city we visit was pulled right out of the Good Book and placed On The Map.

As the Southern Pacific Railroad continued its trek into Tulare County, one of the employees suggested the name of their new town should be a biblical name.

The name comes from Genesis 45. This is the end of the Joseph story. You see, Joseph had been sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. They told their father Jacob that Joseph had been killed, but in fact, he prospered. First as a slave, then as a prisoner, and finally… second in command over Egypt. Only Pharaoh was more powerful than Joseph.

Well, Joseph saved his entire family and actually moved them into the Egypt area when a famine came into the land. And he put them in the best land that Egypt had to offer. The name of that land is Goshen… on the map of Tulare County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

