On The Map: Fish Camp

You’ve heard the phrase, “A wide spot in the road”? Well, this is the story about one road in particular that leads us to a special place on the map.

Henry Washburn bought the Wawona Hotel in 1874 and he was a guy of some means and so he paid to have a road built into the Sierra Nevada.

And this was the only road that you could use, whether you were a tourist, a gold miner, a logger, a farmer, rancher, whatever.

And, rumor has it, even President Teddy Roosevelt took the Old Madera Road to get into Yosemite.

Side bar… This is a photo of Tom Gordon, the stagecoach driver who delivered President Roosevelt from the town of Raymond, to Yosemite, and back again.

A town started to grow out of one area of that road, and a Mariposa Gazette reporter called it a place of note along the Madera Road.

In 1908, they switched the name of the post office to Summerdale.

But in 1924, they changed their mind and switched it back to Fish Camp, On The Map of Mariposa County.

Oh, by the way, there’s a rumor going around that Fish Camp was originally a place called Happy Camp which was a brothel in the late 1800s and early 1900s. That isn’t true. Happy Camp did exist down the road, but has nothing to do with Fish Camp.

With Emily Lucas behind the Camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

