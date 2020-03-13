On The Map: Firebaugh

Today’s story is about a businessman in the Central Valley and how his customers’ inability to spell his name properly left a mark… on the map.

In the Central Valley, the railroad wasn’t the only way to get around. In fact, a lot of folks used the river, and sometimes they used the old fashioned stagecoach.

From Gilroy, in order to get over into Fresno County, you had to take the Gilroy-Sageland Stage Coach.

Well, it would take you to the San Joaquin river in this very spot. Then you needed a ferry to get across the river to keep going wherever you wanted to go.

The guy who owned that ferry was a man named Andrew Fierbaugh, spelled F-I-E-R-B-A-U-G-H. Well, people started misspelling it almost immediately. And so the town of Firebaugh is now on the map of Fresno County.

Oh by the way, I’m not sure how accurate the depiction is, but there’s a mural of Firebaugh’s Ferry right next to Arthur Mills Intermediate School.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox