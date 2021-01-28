On The Map: Farmersville

How about a story about people getting along – and the origins of a friendly city on the map.

This is the town where Wiley Hinds and his brother, Archibald settled.

They were former slaves that built a good amount of wealth for themselves in the Central Valley.

Their farm was at a midpoint between Visalia and the east side of the Valley.

And because a 30, 40, or even 50 mile trip by horse took quite a bit more time that it does today, many would stop at the Hinds Farm and ask if they could sleep in their barn, and they were agreeable to that.

Well the Hinds Farm wasn’t the only farm in the area.

There were a lot of farms out here.

And in 1860 when they chose the town name, no offense, but you gotta file it under least creative name possible.

Farmersville, on the map of Tulare County.

Oh, by the way, Thomas Brundage purchased a general store in 1868.

It burned a couple of years later and they rebuilt it, this time entirely by brick.

Years later, that general store changed hands a couple of times.

It actually became a saloon called the Frontier Club.

Unfortunately, the Frontier Club burned as well.

They demolished that old brick building, and this is what is in its place today.

The Rainbow Drive-In on the corner of Visalia and Farmersville Boulevard.

