On The Map: Fairmead

On The Map: Originals

What does a hamburger stand, a meadow, and a dinosaur bone have in common? It just so happens you can find all three together in one place… On The Map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When people used to drive the 99, they would come upon a restaurant.

It had a funny shape. The building looked like a giant orange. A Mammoth Orange, in fact. That’s what the burger stand was called. It was said they had the best cheeseburgers around.

The restaurant and that town were located close to what was called a “beautiful meadow”. That is the literal meaning of:

Fairmead… on the map… of Madera County.

Oh, by the way, Fairmead is where the only landfill in Madera County exists.

In 1993, when they were digging for that landfill, they actually uncovered some fossils and this Columbian Mammoth, which is now on display at the Fossil Discovery Center, was itself discovered.

And if you ever wondered what happened to that Mammoth Orange Restaurant, well, the Fossil Discovery Center got ahold of it, and they’re restoring it on their property. You can see the framing is there now.

They’re set to open on October 10th, 2020. That’s 10-10-2020. With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.

