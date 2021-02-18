On The Map: Exeter

Every town has their “claim to fame”, but where we go today is definitely worth a second look on the map.

The year was 1888.

D.W. Parkhurst, a representative of the Southern Pacific Railroad, purchased land here and formed a town.

Obviously, agriculture was big business, and even to this day they claim to be “the citrus capitol of the world”.

The Gil Cattle Company was established around the same time and it’s still in existence.

It’s one of the largest cattle companies in the United States.

Well, it’s one thing to be proud of the agriculture or cattle ranching, but this place isn’t called “Orangeville” nor is it called “Gill City”.

In fact, it was named by Mr. Parkhurst.

He was from England originally, and he named this town after his home town in England.

The town’s name?

Exeter, on the map of Tulare County.

Oh, by the way, we’ve been shooting today in front of Exeter’s pretty spectacular collection of murals.

You know they have 30?

And if you want to set up a walking tour of those murals for yourself, all you gotta do is go to the Exeter Chamber of Commerce website and get the map.

With Joe Maydon behind he camera, I’m A.J. Fox.