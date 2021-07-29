On The Map: Easton

A land sale and possibly a dirty trick or two is what ended up putting this place on the map.

The Washington Irrigated Colony was established in 1878.

It was several farms spread out over seven thousand acres.

Here’s what they did: they had 5 sections of land, and they originally divided that up into 175 different farms.

Those sections sold like hotcakes, so they had to expand the area, eventually selling 385 separate farms.

And they had everything.

They had vineyards.

They had orchards.

They had dairies.

There was even a large scale cheese factory here.

Alan T. Covell was the manager of the Washington Irrigated Colony and he laid out the townsite and was its first resident.

So naturally, he’d name the place after himself.

I don’t know if dirty tricks are involved here or not, but when the post office was established in 1882, it wasn’t named after the manager.

No, it was named after the land agent.

His name was Wendell Easton.

And so, Easton is on the map of Fresno County.

Oh by the way… Washington Irrigated Colony… Washington Union High School… similarities?

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.