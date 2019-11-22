On The Map: Dunlap

What's in a name? If it's a popular name, that could be a problem. So you need to have an original name if you want that name to be on the map.

In the San Joaquin Valley as communities were growing, some of them were growing because they were near a rail line, sometimes they were growing because they were next to a river, but if you didn’t have a river, maybe you had a creek, like Mill Creek.

As the community of Mill Creek grew, the need arose for a school teacher. A school district had just been established in 1875, and in 1881 they hired a man named George Moss.

He thought it would be a good idea for Mill Creek to have a post office. He applied. And the federal government turned him down.

Their reason was there were already too many post offices named for Mill Creek. There’s one in Delaware, one in Indiana, one in Missouri, two in Virginia, you get the idea.

Mr. Moss didn’t give up. No he did not. He reapplied. and this time he applied under a new name… his own name. no, no, not George, and certainly not Moss.

He used his middle name… Dunlap… on the map of Fresno County.

