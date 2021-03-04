On The Map: Ducor

Some places are named for a person, others for a group of people. That’s how today’s town got its name on the map.

Once the Gold Rush was over, it didn’t take the Central Valley of California long to switch to an economy that was more based in agriculture.

In the 1800s, four German settlers had homesteads right in this area.

Their names were Chris Joos, Ben Sphuler, Fred Schmidt, and Gotlet Utley.

Wrote it down so I wouldn’t forget.

The way their homesteads were laid out, all four properties came together to a point.

They even shared a well.

When the Southern Pacific Railroad placed a train stop here in 1899, it was named Dutch Corners after those four German settlers.

Well here’s a five dollar word for you: euphony.

It essentially means “easy on the ears”.

The powers that be decided that Dutch Corners was a little too difficult to say.

So, in the interest of euphony, or perhaps maybe even laziness, they took the first couple of letters of “Dutch” and “Corners” and came up with Ducor, on the map of Tulare County.

With Nikki Purewal behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.