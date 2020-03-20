Breaking News
On The Map: Dinuba

On The Map: Originals

A deal’s a deal, right? Wrong. Today – the story of how a broken promise contributed to the name of this place… on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James Sibley, an engineer, sold 240 acres of his land to the Southern Pacific Railroad. And that would be enough to get the rail station named after him, and so now… Sibleyville is on the map of Tulare County.

(rewind sound effect)

There is no Sibleyville. It turns out that when the paperwork was being filled out, instead of giving James Sibley his credit, they named the area after the first people in the world to farm wheat in the year about 3000 B.C. and they did that along the Danube River.

And so, Dinuba is now on the map… of Tulare County.

Oh by the way, today we were shooting at the Alta District Museum. If you want to check it out for yourself, you can go to their website and find out their hours.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

