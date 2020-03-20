On The Map: Dinuba

A deal’s a deal, right? Wrong. Today – the story of how a broken promise contributed to the name of this place… on the map.

James Sibley, an engineer, sold 240 acres of his land to the Southern Pacific Railroad. And that would be enough to get the rail station named after him, and so now… Sibleyville is on the map of Tulare County.

(rewind sound effect)

There is no Sibleyville. It turns out that when the paperwork was being filled out, instead of giving James Sibley his credit, they named the area after the first people in the world to farm wheat in the year about 3000 B.C. and they did that along the Danube River.

And so, Dinuba is now on the map… of Tulare County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.