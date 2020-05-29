On The Map: Dinkey Creek

Today the story of self sacrifice that put one hero’s name on the map.

Today I have two stories for you to choose from about how this place got it’s name.

The first story is the story of Frank Dusy, an explorer and a surveyor for the County of Fresno who was investigating the smaller water ways that fed into the Kings River just like this one does.

The other story is the story of Al Yarborough, you may have heard me mention his name. He’s from Auberry. He is a cattleman. And he came up here with three of his friends to hunt grizzly.

That’s where those two stories separate. Where they come together is, both Frank Dusy and Al and his three friends cam upon a grizzly bear. And in both stories they were traveling with a dog.

Before the angry grizzly could attack and kill the men, the dog threw itself in between the bear and the people, sacrificing his own life to save those of his master.

And so this previously unnamed creek got the name of the dog. That heroic dog’s name?

Dinkey.

And so Dinkey Creek is on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, this bridge that crosses Dinkey Creek was built, by hand, during the Great Depression as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps. The year was 1938. It’s the only one of its kind in California and it was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1996.

With Emily Lucas, who hiked with me a couple of miles to get here, I’m A.J. Fox.