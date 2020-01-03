On The Map: Dairyland

On The Map: Originals

The following is an origin story of a school founded in the early 1900s that still holds its place… on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In 1915 some families living in rural Madera County were tired of making their children ride the train all the way to Chowchilla every day to school. After all it was uphill, both ways.

The families decided to petition for a school closer to home. Their request was granted.

Although the first school board members were elected at a meeting held in a tent, the school was opened in time for the beginning of the school year in September of 1915.

The school house was originally a residence that belonged to a Mr. Hummel. It was later renamed the DeSpain house. On day one, they had 19 students. By the second year a new school building was built on the grounds to house the 45 students attending that term.

The school itself doesn’t look all that different from when it was built. At that time it was actually surrounded by cotton, potatoes, but mostly dairy cows… and so the school and the area are both named… Dairyland, on the map of Madera County.

I don’t like to end these on a dark note. But do you remember the Chowchilla school bus kidnapping in 1976? That was this school.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.