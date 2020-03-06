On The Map: Cutler-Orosi

Today it’s two-for-one. They may be technically two communities, but they pretty much share the same spot… on the map.

John Cutler was a Tulare County Judge in the late 1800s. He granted the Southern Pacific Railroad right-of-way to go through his property, so they named the station after him.

A little farther down the road, Neal McCallan saw fields of poppies and wrote about the golden color.

The California poppy is the state flower of California. It grows wild throughout much of the state. Although these pictures shown here were taken in the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Southern California, you can imagine that this is what Tulare County may have looked like at the time of the town’s creation.

He would ask people if they could see those flowers and they would respond “Yes”. Or if you asked in Spanish, you might say, “Oro?” And then you would respond, “Sí!”

So the two communities behave as one and now Cutler-Orosi is on the map of Tulare County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.