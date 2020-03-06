On The Map: Cutler-Orosi

On The Map: Originals

Today it’s two-for-one. They may be technically two communities, but they pretty much share the same spot… on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Cutler was a Tulare County Judge in the late 1800s. He granted the Southern Pacific Railroad right-of-way to go through his property, so they named the station after him.

A little farther down the road, Neal McCallan saw fields of poppies and wrote about the golden color.

The California poppy is the state flower of California. It grows wild throughout much of the state. Although these pictures shown here were taken in the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Southern California, you can imagine that this is what Tulare County may have looked like at the time of the town’s creation.

He would ask people if they could see those flowers and they would respond “Yes”. Or if you asked in Spanish, you might say, “Oro?” And then you would respond, “Sí!”

So the two communities behave as one and now Cutler-Orosi is on the map of Tulare County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.