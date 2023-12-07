Have you ever heard it said, they're not making any new land anymore? To contradict that: Today we visit a place that was originally completely underwater before it claimed a place on the map.

In the late 1800s even though the gold rush had petered out, the new state of California was booming, especially when it came to agriculture.

As farms were growing, so was the need for irrigation.

Dams were built.

Water was diverted.

And by 1899, the once mighty Tulare Lake had completely dried up.

As the lake was disappearing, the now dry land was claimed by everyone who could: farmers, city planners, and of course, railroads, all looking to set up shop at places that were previously underwater.

The San Francisco and San Joaquin Valley Railroad, otherwise known as “the people’s railroad”, set up a line and a junction right here.

And that’s way before they sold out to the giant Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad.

The post office was established in 1901 and the city incorporated in 1914.

The city was named for a civil engineer who worked for the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad.

His name was Thomas. Thomas Corcoran.

And now Corcoran is on the map of Kings County.

Oh, by the way, in 2023, Corcoran was threatened with flooding as the big snow melt from the Sierra Nevada actually re-filled Tulare Lake, at least for a while.

