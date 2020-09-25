On The Map: Coarsegold

On The Map: Originals

A nice, clear, descriptive name is good for any community. That’s exactly the type of name we find today – on the map.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This stream that I’m standing in today, although it’s dry right now, during the time of the gold rush, it was very attractive to those who were hoping to strike it rich.

What was unique about this particular stream was that the little nuggets of gold that you find just laying along the side of the river were just that. They were little nuggets. And they weren’t very smooth. They were kind of rough around the edges.

There were a couple of communities that came to this area, one was from Mexico. And the camp that they formed they called it “Oro Groso”. That means “thick gold”.

Another group came from Texas and they named their camp “Texas Flat”.

In 1878, when they finally established a post office, they named it for that rough-textured gold and they called it “Coarsegold Gulch”.

Well, in 1895, they re-named the area “Gold Gulch”. And in 1899, they changed the name again and finally settled on Coarsegold… on the map of Madera County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.