Today, with Bob Long's help, we go to visit a city that was a boom town early on, but not for the reasons that were originally supposed to put it on the map.

You’ve probably heard of the gold rush of the 1840s and 50s, but have you heard of the “lignite rush”?

What is lignite? I hear you ask.

I’ll admit, I had to look it up myself.

It’s a type of coal.

It’s a lower grade of coal.

You wouldn’t use it to heat your home, but they would use it for coal-fired electricity generation plants.

And according to Bob Long, folks were very excited about the discovery.

Bob Long – “The cry was coal in California. People began flocking out here to the Valley’s west side, almost as fast as they did with the gold rush some 40 years before. As they came out, the railroad came to meet them, because they were going to dig for coal.”

So this town boomed like towns in the gold rush, and they partied like it was 1899.

This is a picture of what was called “Whiskey Row”.

All saloons up and down the street.

But that boom we were talking about wasn’t from the coal.

Bob Long – “They found something that was a whole lot better. They call it oil. THEN you should have seen the people come out. And this is where they settled. Remember, the railroad thought it was going to be shipping coal from here. And so that’s what they called this place. Coaling Station A. Coaling-A. Or Coalinga as we recognize it now on the map of Fresno County.”

AJ – Well Bob & Earl shot that story in the mid-80s, well after the 6.2 magnitude earthquake it Coalinga in 1983.

Since that time, they’ve changed what they’re doing.

Instead of focusing on oil,. They’ve changed their business model to focus on other things, proving that Coalinga is a pretty resilient place.

Bob Long – “And that’s its finest natural resource… its people. With Earl Bradley behind the camera, I’m Bob Long.”

AJ – With Josie Robles behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.