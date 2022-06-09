Lots of places in the Central Valley have names that are connected to locally grown crops. But instead of specific produce, this community chose a catch-all name that ended up on the map.

You know, when we visit these different communities for these On The Map stories, sometimes the stories we get are outlandish.

They’re fantastic.

Sometimes even hard to believe.

But occasionally, we come upon a community whose name is a little more “on the nose”.

Obviously, there are a lot of oranges that are grown around here, that’s Navel oranges AND Valencia oranges and on top of that, there are tangerines, otherwise known as mandarins.

But did you know that the lemon crop in the area has more than doubled in the last couple of years?

Now, what do all those fruits have in common?

They’re all citrus fruits.

And rather than pick an individual fruit to name the community, they decided to be a little more inclusive around here, and the name they came up with is Citro, on the map of Tulare County.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.