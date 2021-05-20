On The Map: Catheys Valley

How much of an effect can one family have? It’s pretty substantial actually. I have an example of one such family whose positive influence left a mark… on the map.

Andrew Cathey was born in North Carolina, but settled in Arkansas.

And when the Gold Rush hit, he thought like so many other people did, “I could strike it rich if I could just get to California.”

So, Andrew along with his son and son-in-law left Arkansas, traveling by riverboat to New Orleans, then to Panama, a short land trip over to the other side (because the Panama Canal was not going to be built for another 65 years), then another ship to San Francisco, finally a stage to this very spot.

In 1851, Andrew returned to Arkansas to collect his entire family. This time, they took a more direct path to California by wagon train, finally arriving in late 1852.

Well by that time, the Gold rush was pretty much over.

The Cathey’s family got involved in agriculture, growing different types of crops.

They also got involved in the community, education, politics, the works.

And the area became known as Catheys Valley, on the map of Mariposa County.

Oh by the way, this is the original school house for Catheys Valley.

It was built on land donated by the Catheys Family in 1879.

It was about a mile down the road and moved to this spot by the Catheys Valley Preservation Society.

With Josh Dean behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.