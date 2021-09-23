On The Map: Caruthers

Today it’s only fair - that I show you how this place came to be on the map

A young man named William moved from Vermont to California in the mid-1800s. He purchased three and a half sections of land out here at a price of $1.25 an acre.

A section is 640 acres. So that math works out like this $2,600 bought him 2080 acres.

Well when the Southern Pacific Railroad started making their line from Kerman southward, William, or Billy as he was known, offered them a deal.

The deal was that he would give the railroad 320 of his acres with just conditions. One, that he would split whatever proceeds were gained by the sale of the land. And two, whatever town came up… would be named after him.

Billy’s full name is William Caruthers. And since the Southern Pacific Railroad took him up on the deal, Caruthers is now on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, the Caruthers District Fair was established in 1923 and to this day it remains the largest free-admission fair in the state California.

