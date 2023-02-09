Today we visit a town that got its name during a time when Mexico was in total control of what was being put on the map.

Juan Alvarado was the Governor of California in 1841, I should say Alta California, because it was still under Mexican rule at the time.

Mexico itself was barely 20 years old.

And Mexico had a policy of granting land to retired soldiers for their good service and also to incentivize them to stay on the land and run it.

One of these grants was called Rancho San Luisito and it was give to Jose de Guadalupe Cantua, and it was very generous indeed.

It ran all the way from Morro Bay to San Luis Obispo.

Jose, while he was still in the army, led an expedition to more inland areas.

He went up into the mountains where San Benito County and Fresno County now border, and they found a small creek.

The creek flows into what we now call the Fresno Slough.

Well, since Jose de Guadalupe Cantua was the leader of that expedition, he got to name the creek after himself.

A small, nearby town took the name of the creek.

And that is how Cantua Creek came to be on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, the legacy of the Guadalupe Cantua family took a dark turn.

Jose’s sons Lupe and Domingo had a ranch right in this area and they got involved with a group of marauders led by the infamous Joaquin Murrieta.

They kept their stolen horses on their ranch at least until Murrieta was captured and killed by the California Rangers in 1853.

