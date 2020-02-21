On The Map: Calwa

In 1896, the largest winery and distillery in California’s history, up to that point, was built just southeast of Fresno at a cost of two and a half million dollars. That’s seventy-six million dollars in today’s money. It was called the California Wine Association.

Some years later Speed B. Leas got a little bit of land next to the Santa Fe tracks and made a little community out of it and named that community after the California Wine Association.

Sometimes we take the word California, make it a little bit shorter and we make some new words for it. Like Caltrans or Calworks, or Calizona is actually next to the border of California and Arizona.

But in this case we took the California Wine Association. We shortened it a little bit. We call it Calwa… on the map of Fresno County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.