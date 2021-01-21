On The Map: Cairns Corner

Some family farms have been in existence for generations. We focus on just this type of farm, that’s pretty easy to find… on the map.

Route 137 at Route 65.

It’s a particularly busy intersection in the Central Valley of California, but in 1894 it wasn’t so.

In fact, this is the location where the first commercial planting of olive trees, like this one, took place.

J.J. Cairns was the guy that actually did that.

He had planted the row of olive trees to block the wind and protect his orange orchard.

It didn’t take Mr. Cairns long to realize, he could sell the olives too.

Well, a couple of generations have gone by, but the Cairns Family is still running a fruit stand at that intersection of 137 and 65.

And so you can still find Cairns Corner on the map of Tulare County.

The story of J.J. Cairns and his olive trees is literally written in stone.

You see, this marker was put up in 2003.

With Joe Maydon behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.