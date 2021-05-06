On The Map: Bootjack

“The right tool for the right job” is how the saying goes. It turns out the right tool is also the right name for this place on the map.

For today’s on the map story, you get a special demonstration.

First off, you should note that I’m wearing cowboy boots.

I haven’t worn cowboy boots since the 1990s when I worked at Black Angus.

This device is a special device for people who wear cowboy boots.

You step on it… and it helps you to remove the boot.

Well the town is named after this device.

Some say that a fork in the road follows this same shape as does this tree that I’m standing in front of.

You can see that “Y” shape in the boughs.

There’s one more story to add.

It’s told that a horse thief was hanged and this had to be used to remove his boots.

What is this device?

This is called a bootjack.

And so Bootjack is on the map of Mariposa County.

Oh, by the way, this is a bootjack, this is also a bootjack.

This is a device used in the making of boots.

You can see how it’s shaped like a sole.

You stick it inside the boot and hammer the sole down.

This was actually loaned to us by Bootjack Bespoke Boot Makers.

With Josh Dean Behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.