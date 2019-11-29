On The Map: Berenda

Today we go to a place named for what was once a large group in California. Now they are gone… but the name is still… on the map.

Quite some time ago, I mean long before the gold rush of the 1850s, the pronghorn antelope covered these lands.

They loved the open area and all of the sagebrush that was available to eat.

The pronghorn antelope species numbered a half a million.

At one point, when people started coming into the Central Valley, they started naming their towns after what they saw.

As many as 75 places in California were named Antelope.

Over the years, the number of pronghorn antelope dwindled.

This was due to hunting, agricultural development, growth in general.

Nowadays, somewhere between three and five thousand of the pronghorn antelope can still be found in parts of California, just not in the Central Valley.

In fact, now only three spots carry the name “antelope”.

One, in Northern California, Antelope is an unincorporated section just north of Sacramento.

Two, in Southern California, the western most portion of the Mojave Desert is known as the Antelope Valley.

Here’s a side note for you: I graduated from Antelope Valley High School.

The third is in the Central Valley and it is named also for antelope, but it’s the spanish word for antelope…

Berenda, on the map of madera county.

