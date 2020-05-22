On The Map: Auberry

Today we have the story of two brothers who found what they were looking for in this place on the map.

In 1860, the Gold Rush was long since over and two brothers from Tennessee still moved to California.

They weren’t looking for gold, they were looking for a better life, and they found a very nice valley in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

They decided to start a cattle ranch here.

Turns out it was a good idea because a lot of folks started moving to this valley to do that very thing, open cattle ranches.

When a post office was finally established they named it after those first two settlers.

Those two brothers were names Al and Absolom Yarborough.

It turns out that people couldn’t pronounce the name correctly.

It started as Awbury, Awbry, and finally Auberry, on the map of Fresno County.

Oh, by the way, it’s a point of pride with the folks of Auberry that they don’t have too many franchises or national businesses.

They’re all locally owned.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox.