On The Map: Atwater

Today’s story is about a man who got rich off another man who got rich off of some other folks who got rich. Following that chain, and you’ll see how this place got it’s name… on the map.

John W. Mitchell made his way to San Francisco in 1851.

He wasn’t there to mine for gold.

His business was selling good to the miners and he made a lot of money doing it.

In fact, he made so much money that he started buying a lot of land in the Central Valley of California.

He would then lease that land to a farmer who could make money by selling the crops.

Well, one of those tenants made a lot of money selling wheat.

The tenant and Mr. Mitchell got together and convinced the Central Pacific Railroad to make a spur station, which is very important, right in this area.

And they named it for the tenant.

The tenant, the station, and the city are named after Marshal David Atwater, on the map of Merced County.

Oh by the way, today we are shooting from Castle Air Museum, one of the not-so-hidden gems of Atwater, California.

They have dozens of airplanes on display, including this SR-71 Blackbird.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.

