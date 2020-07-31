On The Map: Athlone

It is a universal truth that people tend to get uptight when you ask them to do something they don’t want to do. It is that very circumstance that contributed to the name of this place that you can only find... on the map.

In 1872, the Central Pacific Railroad opened up a station right here.

And they named that station “Plainsburg Station”.

Well the only problem with that is Plainsgburg is a few miles north east of here and in order for them to keep the name, the people of Plainsburg would have to move to the station.

They politely declined.

Alright maybe it wasn’t so polite, but the point is, the station had to change its name.

The Central Pacific chose a name that either is based on a city in Monroe County Michigan, or more likely, a city in the center of Ireland, about 80 miles west of Dublin.

The name of that city and the name of this spot… Athlone, on the map of Merced County.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.