On The Map: Armona

Today we visit a town not named for any prominent citizens. This time a fictional character is responsible for getting their name… on the map.

You know, not all of the rail lines in the San Joaquin ran north-south, some of them ran east-west, like this one we’re showing you today.

This one actually goes from Goshen in the east to Huron in the west. And every few miles you have to have a stop, we’re talking about old steam engines, you have to add some water, and we know that this particular area was one of those stops. We don’t know what year precisely, we only know that it was in the 1880s.

In 1884, Helen Hunt Jackson authored a novel that became very, very popular. It was about a mixed race couple and the problems they had with their life in California. The title of the novel was called “Ramona”. It was so popular that a lot of towns in California were named Ramona as a result, and not just towns, but some schools, some streets, etc, and this town was named after it too.

No, the town’s name is not Ramona. They flipped two letters and it’s called Armona, on the map of Kings County.

Oh by the way, have you ever heard of Ravens Beef Jerky? You can find it in most gas stations in the Central Valley. But it’s actually made right here in Armona.

With Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m A.J. Fox

