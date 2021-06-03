On The Map: Agua Fria

You can get directions to go just about anyplace in the world. But when you start shivering, that’s when you’ll know you’ve found THIS place on the map.

John Charles Fremont moved to California in the 1840s.

He purchased land in Monterey and here in the Sierra Nevada foothills where land was particularly cheap at the time.

Once gold was discovered in 1849, Mr. Fremont got pretty wealthy pretty quick.

In fact, he actually became a senator from the state of California and was the first Republican nominee for President in U.S. history.

Well, he lost to James Buchanan.

One of John Fremont’s gold mines was named after this creek.

It was said that this creek was sheltered in such a way by mountains and trees that it never saw the sun.

As a result, it had a reputation for being very cold.

The town took its name from that chilly creek and was the original county seat for Mariposa County, at least until 1852 when it was moved to the city of Mariposa.

In 1866, a fire consumed the entire town and it was never rebuilt.

The mine, the creek, the town were all named after that cold water, or in Spanish, Agua Fria, on the map of Mariposa County.

