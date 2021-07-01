On The Map: Malaga

Today we’re going to a city in the Central Valley that was named after “the good stuff”. So of course this name is going to end up on the map.

In 1883, the Southern Pacific railroad established a town that would turn out to be the last that the railroad would set up.

It took a little time, but in 1885, they finally set up a school.

There was only one teacher, his name was George Cartwright.

He also had a shop that sold pruning shears.

Well, it turns out that that was fortunate because everyone around here was establishing their own farms.

And as the need for farm labor grew, there were a lot of folks who were immigrating to this area from our neighbors down south.

Well everyone knows that you can grow just about anything in the Central Valley of California.

But the folks who bought land here, as part of the deal, were given some cuttings of grape vines.

And not just any grape vines, the exceptional grape vines from that fantastic wine growing region in Spain, on the Mediterranean Coast.

Well that region of Spain, as well as the type of grape is where we get the name Malaga, wait, wait! No accent please… on the map of Fresno County.

