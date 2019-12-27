On The Map Classics: Mendota

Today we go into the vault. and for the first time in a long time we get to say: Bob Long takes us to another place... On The Map.

You know, you think of this place, you normally think of agriculture and the sunshine that makes it all work.

But what really put this place on the map is located just a couple of miles from here.

You see, there’s an old Dakota Indian word that means “the gathering or meeting place of the waters”.

And it’s here, the Kings and the San Joaquin rivers meet to continue their trip to the Pacific.

Was it the settlers who named it? or was it the railroad?

Well, we really don’t know for sure.

But this “meeting place of the waters”, this Mendota is what we find on the map of Fresno county.

with Earl Bradley behind the camera, who would rather be fishing, I’m Bob Long.