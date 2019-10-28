On The Map Returns

Bob Long was an institution in Fresno. A reporter, anchor, he was even the news director for a while.

He was also the creator of one of KSEE 24’s most beloved news series.

“And Bob Long with another place On The Map”

It’s easy to see why On The Map was so popular – we all got to hear the fun and sometimes forgotten stories from every – little – community in the Central Valley…

“Coalinga, Lac Jac, Conejo, on the map of Fresno county”

… and the people who lived there so long ago.

“The early day Spanish saw the creek flowing through the field of wild oats. They liked it. They called it ‘The Creek to the Oat Field”

Bob’s On The Map stories gave, as the saying goes, 15 minute of fame to towns you may have never heard of otherwise.

And while we’re on the subject of 15 minute of fame – I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Bob’s long-time partner in the On The Map Series.

“With Earl Bradley behind the camera – With Earl Bradley behind the camera – With Earl Bradley behind the camera – I’m Bob Long”

Earl Bradley, a photographer at KSEE 24 for decades, helped Bob make the On The Map Series so popular. And Earl became almost as popular as Bob.

Bob Long passed away in 2008, Earl Bradley in 2011. But the stories remain.

Stories that were charming to say the least, due in no small part to Bob’s storytelling style. He’d walk along some friendly path, giving a fun fact about a person or an event. And he would always end by revealing the community.

The fun fact of this story is – we’re bringing back On The Map to KSEE 24.

And I get to be your guide. – And I am thrilled about it.

Since On the Map is steeped in tradition, I will sign off the way Bob always did… with a small twist this first time.*Introducing* Emily Lucas behind the camera, I’m AJ Fox.