Here’s a list of 2019 Central Valley Veterans Day events

Veterans Day is being celebrated throughout the Central Valley this Monday, and we’ve compiled a list of events happening throughout the day.
CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT
7 a.m.
- Pancake breakfast: VFW Post 3225 pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building. It costs $7.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Car show and live concert featuring Ron Rodgers and the Last Chance Saloon, 4th Street, Veterans Parkway & West Side Park.
- Heart of a Hero WWII Exhibit: Remembering D-Day, Patriots Room.
- Faces of Our Veterans Photo Exhibit, Veterans Room.
- ‘The Longest Day D-Day,’, Auditorium.
11 a.m.
- Patriotic Concert performed by the Clovis Community Band, Liberty Ballroom.
6 p.m.
- Veterans Day Dinner and Program: Liberty Ballroom at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are required.
FRESNO
11 a.m.
- 100th Fresno Veterans Parade in downtown: Speakers begin at 10 a.m. in front of Fresno’s City Hall, and the parade will begin shortly after on Fresno Street, south on M Street. The final stop is near Chukchansi Park.
2 p.m.
- Free Veterans Day luncheon: VFW Post 8900, 3585 N Blythe Ave, Fresno, CA
- Free Texas Roadhouse lunch for veterans: Texas Roadhouse 3190 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 p.m.
- Veterans Pinning Ceremony: The Windham Senior Living will recognize resident veterans with a Pinning Ceremony at its flag pole. The Fresno State Air Force Color Guard will introduce the ceremony with a flag raising and speech. Each veteran will be recognized for their years and branch of service, and a family or staff member will honor them with a commemorative pin. Residents of this Independent and Assisted Living community, families, and friends are all invited, explains the event’s Facebook post.
PORTERVILLE
7:30 a.m.
- Veterans Day Run & Walk: 5K and 10K runs and a 5K walk in downtown Porterville.
