Here’s a list of 2019 Central Valley Veterans Day events

Fresno Veterans Day Parade now largest in the nation

Veterans Day is being celebrated throughout the Central Valley this Monday, and we’ve compiled a list of events happening throughout the day.

CLOVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL DISTRICT

7 a.m.

  • Pancake breakfast: VFW Post 3225 pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building. It costs $7.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Car show and live concert featuring Ron Rodgers and the Last Chance Saloon, 4th Street, Veterans Parkway & West Side Park.
  • Heart of a Hero WWII Exhibit: Remembering D-Day, Patriots Room.
  • Faces of Our Veterans Photo Exhibit, Veterans Room.
  • ‘The Longest Day D-Day,’, Auditorium.

11 a.m.

  • Patriotic Concert performed by the Clovis Community Band, Liberty Ballroom.

6 p.m.

  • Veterans Day Dinner and Program: Liberty Ballroom at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are required.

FRESNO

11 a.m.

  • 100th Fresno Veterans Parade in downtown: Speakers begin at 10 a.m. in front of Fresno’s City Hall, and the parade will begin shortly after on Fresno Street, south on M Street. The final stop is near Chukchansi Park.

2 p.m.

  • Free Veterans Day luncheon: VFW Post 8900, 3585 N Blythe Ave, Fresno, CA
  • Free Texas Roadhouse lunch for veterans: Texas Roadhouse 3190 West Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA

2 p.m.

  • Veterans Pinning Ceremony: The Windham Senior Living will recognize resident veterans with a Pinning Ceremony at its flag pole. The Fresno State Air Force Color Guard will introduce the ceremony with a flag raising and speech. Each veteran will be recognized for their years and branch of service, and a family or staff member will honor them with a commemorative pin. Residents of this Independent and Assisted Living community, families, and friends are all invited, explains the event’s Facebook post.

PORTERVILLE

7:30 a.m.

