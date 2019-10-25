GirlPower: Fundraising drive to help the Fresno Police k-9 unit

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – There is a fundraising drive underway right now to help the Fresno Police k-9 unit to purchase a new dog.

It’s lead by a high school student and has already raised thousands of dollars.

CBS47’s Kathryn Herr shows you how one teenager is turning personal tragedy into positive change in her community.

Anyone who wants to make a donation to Bailey’s fundraiser can do so at the Bank of the Sierra on Palm near Pinedale Avenue in Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.