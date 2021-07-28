GirlPower: Clovis teen creates database to connect non-profit with volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic

CLOVIS, California. (KGPE) – A Clovis teenager knows that many charities run on the power of volunteers.

When she needed to come up with a community service project, she created a tool to connect those organizations with the right volunteers for the job.

A warehouse in Clovis serves as the hub for Medical Ministries International (MMI), which provides donated medical supplies to third-world countries.

It’s also the focus of a project designed by Nicole Chien, a junior at Clovis North High School.

“Their mission is amazing, so to even hold this project for them is such an honor,” said Nicole.

Nicole is a Girl Scout and she needed a project to earn her Gold Award, the highest honor for a Girl Scout.

She and her parents have volunteered with MMI, so she asked organizers if they have a need that hadn’t been filled.

“We wanted to have some kind of a program where volunteers could tell us what kind of skills or hobbies they had. We talked it over with Nicole she was excited about doing that,” said Myra Smith, program coordinator at MMI.

“I’ve created a volunteer talent database, which documents the expertise occupations and hobbies of each volunteer so MMI can use this,” explained Nicole.

That way the non-profit can reach out to specific volunteers when they have a specific need.

Nicole started her Gold Award project just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Initiating my project during the COVID season has been extremely challenging to comply with social distancing rules. And so, I’ve learned that I can overcome any hurdle if I just think positively and just look forward to the outcome of my project,” said Nicole.

She couldn’t talk to the volunteers face to face, so she set up interviews by phone and email.

“She is very organized very put together. I know she’s young but she’s very professional in what she does,” said Smith.

Nicole’s advice for other girls her age?

“My biggest advice is just to reach out to the community,” Nicole said.

Nicole says she’d like to go on the mission trips with Medical Ministries one day to distribute the supplies and help out in underserved areas.