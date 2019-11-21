Fresno’s Tower District neighborhood frustrated that city’s annual ‘operation clean up’ is behind

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – There’s growing frustration for residents in Fresno’s Tower District over the piles of trash waiting to be picked up.

The city says they are about two days behind for its annual operation Clean-up’ where residents can get rid of large, bulky items or yard trimmings.

Officials say it’s because as the city continues to grow, they basically add more sections to pick up but their deadline stays the same, which is Thanksgiving.

Now, people in the area say the delay becomes an issue because people pick through it and leave a mess.

Whether it’s spring or fall many take advantage of the annual operation city cleanup in Fresno.

Bulky items are left in front of homes during the scheduled time the city allots for each neighborhood.

“I think it’s good because you know people can clean up their trash,” says Shirley Ockey, a Tower District resident.

Ockey’s lived in her neighborhood for nearly 50 years. As much as she appreciates the extra help from the city to dispose of unwanted items, Ockey says what’s most frustrating is the mess left behind by people who rummage through the piles.

“It’s very frustrating because my husband went to work this morning and all of our trash was out in the middle of the road so he had to put it all back again, so it’ll be an everyday thing until they pick it up,” she expressed.

Right now, the city is about two days behind schedule.

“Its mostly because we have additional materials that are in the street, there’s a lot of illegal dumping that’s going on so we’re trying to stay on top of that, we are working additional overtime in the evenings as well as the weekends to try and combat that,” says Jerry Schuber, assistant director of Public Utilities Solid Waste Management for the city of Fresno.

This is not the first time the city’s been behind schedule with this annual residential pickup.

Those in charge say it’s been brought up with the city council, but so far there are no plans to change.

“That’s all we can do just discuss them when the next budget comes around and when the next rate increase comes for solid waste, we haven’t had one in a decade,” says Schuber.

The city says they do plan on picking up all the piles up by Thanksgiving.

They say if you have problems with people going through and leaving a mess you can call code enforcement or even the police.

