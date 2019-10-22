Fourth-grader wears hot dog costume in school ID

(KRQE)- A fourth-grade student in Maine dressed up in a hot dog for his school pictures.

After accepting a dare from his parents, Jake Arsenault showed up to a picture day at Biddeford Intermediate School in the full costume. According to the family, they had the hot dog costume laying around from last Halloween.

They decided to put it to good use by betting Jake $10 to show up in the get up for picture day. Jake’s parents even signed a letter to his school asking him to be allowed to wear it.

The family says Jake also took photos in his normal clothing and has another copy of his school ID wearing them.