Educator of the Week: Mr. Gomez from Frank Lane Elementary

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Daniel Gomez, who has taught at Southeast Fresno’s Frank Lane Elementary School for 16 years, was named Wednesday as our ‘Educator of the Week.’

Gomez is the football, basketball and football coach. He also runs a campus club called Upstander Society and encourages students to take positive action when they see bullying or someone sitting alone.

“I was called weird a lot when I was a kid and now I embrace that weirdness,” Gomez said. “I tell them that you know your weirdness is pretty much your superpower and I am trying to inspire them to believe in their uniqueness.”

He was recently named Fresno Unified Teacher of the Year and promotes positive interactions amongst students.

“He is like one of our family members, you know how your mom and your dad take care of you that is how is he is to us,” said Natalia Rodriguez, a 5th grader. “He is like a role model and he is always there.”

