FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Getting the attention of a classroom full of energetic first graders is not easy – but one teacher from the Central Unified School District is happy to take on that challenge. it’s why she’s our Educator of The Week.

Central Elementary’s Vickie Jimenez is the queen bee in control of her hive. Ms. Jimenez has been teaching for 16 years. In 5th and 6th grade classrooms too, but first grade, she says, is the best.

It’s the “ah-ha” moments that she says are most rewarding.

“It’s so exciting and rewarding to see the light bulb moments go on in the classroom where they’re actually understanding and learning something about a specific topic,” said Vickie.

As for her students, they appreciate her in so many ways.

“She lets us do fun activities and let us do fun things around activities and stuff like that,” said student Ezequiel Garcia.

For those reasons and many more, congratulations to Ms. Vickie Jimenez of Central Elementary School.