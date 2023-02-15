FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – This school day started with a shock for Mr. Steven McDaniel of Coalinga High School.

He’s a 25-year teacher, currently teaching 10th and 11th grade English, who clearly connects well with his students.

Mr. McDaniel began his career in middle school – but switched to high school a couple of years ago. His students are glad he did.

“He was my yearbook teacher, and ever since then, I thought of him as one of my favorite teachers to pass along the years, to tell my kids about him and stuff,” said student Kennedee Bowen.

Mr. McDaniel says his goal is to make a lasting impact on his students and guide them on a path to success.

Congratulations to Mr. Steven McDaniel of Coalinga High School. Your dedication has earned you the honor of Educator of the Week.