VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week.

Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in Visalia are working to have their boat finished by the end of the school year and take it to Morrow Bay for some deep sea fishing. The students will get it done under the guidance of Mr. Coon.

Mr. Coon has been a teacher for 25 years, the last 23 at Redwood High. His students say he’s a special person to have in your life.

Mr. Coon says his goal is to give his students the skills they need to enter the workplace. And teaching these skills at the high school level is his calling.

So Congratulations to Mr. John Coon of Redwood High School in Visalia. Your leadership at the helm has earned you the honor of Educator of the Week.