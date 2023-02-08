FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s all about dinosaurs in Mr. Angel Gonzales’ class at Kerman’s Sutherland Center and it’s in anticipation of a fun trip coming up.

Mr. Gonzales works with special needs students in the Adult Transition Program to prepare them for jobs and success. He has worked with special needs students for years, loves his job and clearly loves his students.

“Some may call them disabled, but to me, they have abilities beyond what any of us can imagine,” said Mr. Gonzales.

Mr. Gonzales says the rewards he receives are enormous, and he learns something from his students every day.