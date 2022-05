FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The KSEE24 Educators of the Week were honored Wednesday.

The 19 “Educator of the Week” recipients received a check from GW School Supply and were immortalized with engraved bricks bearing their names on a “Teachers Honor Wall” at Fresno State.

A reception where recipients were presented with their bricks took place Wednesday.

