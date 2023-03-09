VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A local teacher at Linwood Elementary School is helping bridge the learning gap with her students in an innovative way.

Miss Victoria Reynoso understands firsthand what it takes to teach the local youth.

Her classroom is full of tiny learners eager to take on what the day has, but this classroom offers a different way of learning, with 30% of its kids having special needs. She’s creating educational activities to keep everyone busy.

“All the skills we need to get into kindergarten which might not look like academics but it’s sitting on a carpet it’s being away from mom and dad for an extended period of time so they get to learn that from peer models,” says Reynoso.

The peer models allow the kids to become comfortable with their social behaviors in positive ways. Still, due to the pandemic, the learning gap has hindered many young minds, social skills, and academic abilities. Reynoso has hand-crafted customized lessons to allow her students a comfortable space to learn and make mistakes.

“Taking the time to learn the alphabet and identifying letters as they prepare for kindergarten is so crucial,” says program manager Ali Malingen.

Reynoso goes the extra mile to ensure every student has the building blocks to conquer it all. She’s even made her classroom a safe space for students who need it most.

“She has a student for instance who’s visually impaired in her classroom and she’s made sure to put brail around the classroom and sensory activities around the classroom so that students can really engage,” says Malingen.

Four other teachers work alongside Reynoso each day. The goal is to hopefully pave the wave for all of them to have success when they had off to grade school.

“The chance for them to come and identify their name is huge. We might not always get our answer right, as we can see on our chart, but we are learning and it’s giving them the chance to make a choice, to come up to get used to hearing adults say “come up and make a choice,” says Reynoso.